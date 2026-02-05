Blueger recorded two assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Blueger has four goals and three assists over his last seven outings. The 31-year-old has brought stability to the third-line center spot after a lengthy injury absence. He's now at eight points (five goals, three helpers), 19 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-3 rating across 10 appearances this season. Blueger is set to represent Latvia at the Olympics.