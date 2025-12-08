Head coach Adam Foote said Monday that Blueger (lower body) now hopes to return after Christmas, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Blueger has been limited to just two appearances during the 2025-26 season due to an undisclosed issue followed by a lower-body injury. He resumed skating in mid-November but suffered a setback shortly after. It's not yet clear whether the 31-year-old has returned to the ice following his setback, but he's slated to require at least a few more weeks on the shelf before he's in the mix to return to game action.