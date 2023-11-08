Blueger (ankle) took part in Wednesday's practice, but he's not expected to play Thursday versus Ottawa, per Jeff Paterson of The Hockey News.

Blueger, who hasn't played yet in 2023-24, was participating in his first full practice Wednesday. Coach Rick Tocchet previously stated that Blueger would need to get into a couple of practices before returning, which makes it more likely to project Blueger for Saturday's contest versus Toronto or Sunday against Montreal. The 29-year-old had four goals and 16 points in 63 outings last year.