Blueger scored a goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Wild.

Blueger gave the Canucks some breathing room with a strong individual play set up by Conor Garland that led to the team's second goal. The 29-year-old Blueger has four points over his last nine contests while playing in a bottom-six role. He's solid defensively and not a pushover in the offensive zone, so he should continue to play a key depth role. He's at four points, 21 shots on net, 10 hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 13 outings this season.