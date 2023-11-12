Blueger (ankle) will play Sunday against the Canadiens, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Blueger will make his debut with Vancouver after he missed the first month of the season with a nagging ankle injury. The 29-year-old Blueger signed a one-year deal with the Canucks in the offseason after tallying four goals and 16 points across 63 games between Vegas and Pittsburgh last year. Blueger figures to slot into a bottom-six role.