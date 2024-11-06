Blueger notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Blueger ended a three-game point drought when he helped out on a Danton Heinen tally late in the third period. Considering he's exclusively filled a bottom-six role with minimal power-play time, Blueger has done well with six points over 11 contests. The Latvian center has added 11 shots on net, 15 hits, nine PIM and a plus-2 rating. He'll have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats if he can continue on a career-best scoring pace, though he rarely stands out in any one area.