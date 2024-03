Blueger notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and four PIM in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Blueger still hasn't scored in 2024, and he's been limited to four assists over the last 15 contests. Getting Dakota Joshua (upper body) back could help rekindle some magic for the Canucks' third line. The helper put Blueger at 26 points through 59 outings, two points shy of matching his career high. He's added 88 shots on net, 86 hits and a plus-9 rating.