Blueger recorded a goal, an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Blueger was the only Vancouver player who got involved in the team's two goals in another blowout loss. Blueger isn't known for his scoring prowess, but he's been putting up excellent numbers of late. Since returning from a 43-game absence that snapped between Oct. 21 and Jan. 19 due to a lower-body injury, Blueger has notched five points (four goals, one assist) despite holding a bottom-six role. With the way the Canucks have been struggling defensively, don't be surprised if Blueger gets the chance to move up in the lineup.