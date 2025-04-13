Blueger logged an assist and four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Blueger has two helpers over six outings in April. The 30-year-old continues to handle bottom-six duties, a role he's been in all year to a decent level of success. He's produced 25 points, 91 shots on net, 103 hits, 43 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 80 appearances. That's already a career high in games played for Blueger, who has a chance to play in all 82 for the first time in his seven-year career.