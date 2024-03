Blueger notched an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Blueger set up a Conor Garland tally in the second period. The helper was Blueger's second over the last five games, but he hasn't scored a goal since Dec. 28, a span of 34 contests in which he has 12 helpers. The 29-year-old forward is up to 25 points, 83 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-9 rating through 56 appearances this season, playing mainly in a bottom-six role.