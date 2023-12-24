Blueger managed two assists, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Blueger extended his point streak to six games, during which he has two goals and six helpers. The 29-year-old helped out on tallies by Nils Aman and Dakota Joshua. Blueger seems to have a home on the Canucks' third line, and he's up to 12 points, 28 shots on net, 15 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 21 appearances. Blueger will need to continue to play well -- Pius Suter or Aman could be options to take his third-line role if he slumps.