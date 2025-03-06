Blueger scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

The goal put an end to Blueger's 25-game point drought -- his last contribution on offense was an assist Dec. 28 versus the Kraken. During the lengthy slump, Blueger managed 23 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-9 rating. The Canucks' drama at center earlier in the campaign, and the subsequent swap of J.T. Miller for Filip Chytil, has left Blueger in a fourth-line role a majority of the time. The Latvian forward is at six goals, 18 points, 67 shots on net, 80 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 61 appearances. Barring another extended cold spell, he should be able to get over the 20-point mark for the fifth time in his career.