Blueger logged a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

The center set up Tyler Myers' tally in the first period. Blueger's last two points have come on the penalty kill, and four of his 28 points this season have been of the shorthanded variety. The 29-year-old center has added 97 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-7 rating through 67 contests. Blueger is defensively responsible and a decent depth scorer, so he shouldn't have trouble sticking in the Canucks' lineup in the playoffs.