Blueger is contending with an undisclosed injury and won't be available for at least the first three games of the 2025-26 season, per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Blueger was injured in Friday's preseason game versus the Oilers, and general manager Patrik Allvin said Tuesday that the 31-year-old forward is expected to be out "another week." With that update in mind, Blueger shouldn't be expected to return to the lineup until Oct. 16 in Dallas at the earliest. The 2012 second-round pick appeared in all 82 games in 2024-25, chipping in eight goals and 26 points.