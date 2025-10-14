Blueger (undisclosed) was practicing in a non-contact sweater at Tuesday's practice, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

While there is certainly still time for Blueger to get the all-clear, he should be considered questionable, at best, to face the Stars on Thursday. In 82 regular-season games for the Canucks last year, the 31-year-old center notched eight goals and 18 helpers. Despite having already missed three games this year, Blueger should still be capable of reaching the 25-point threshold for the third straight year.