Blueger signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Canucks on Wednesday.

Blueger was set to be a free agent Monday, but instead he'll return to the Canucks on a new deal. The 29-year-old matched his career high with 28 points in 68 contests in 2023-24, playing primarily in a third-line role. Given Vancouver's ample center depth, that's likely where Blueger will slot for 2024-25, pending any other additions up front. He'll also feature prominently on the team's penalty kill.