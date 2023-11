Blueger scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, added five PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

The Kraken were loose with the puck in the neutral zone, and Blueger picked off a pass before converting on a breakaway for the Canucks' first goal. It was the 29-year-old's first tally for his new team. Blueger's two points this season have come over the last three games, and he's added 17 shots on net, seven hits, seven PIM and a plus-1 rating through seven contests overall.