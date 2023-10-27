Blueger (bruise) -- who is considered week-to-week -- still has yet to resume skating, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Friday.
At this point, Blueger should be expected to miss at least the club's upcoming back-to-back against the Blues and Rangers on Friday and Saturday, respectively. After signing with the Canucks in the offseason, the veteran center has yet to get onto the ice for his new team and figures to slot into a bottom-six role once given the green light to play.
More News
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Considered week-to-week•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Game-time decision versus Oilers•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Participates in practice•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Signs with Canucks•
-
Golden Knights' Teddy Blueger: Generates helper•