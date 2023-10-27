Blueger (bruise) -- who is considered week-to-week -- still has yet to resume skating, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports Friday.

At this point, Blueger should be expected to miss at least the club's upcoming back-to-back against the Blues and Rangers on Friday and Saturday, respectively. After signing with the Canucks in the offseason, the veteran center has yet to get onto the ice for his new team and figures to slot into a bottom-six role once given the green light to play.