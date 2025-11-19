The Canucks announced Wednesday that Blueger (lower body) suffered a setback in his recovery and hopes to resume skating in the coming days, David Quadrelli of CanucksArmy.com reports.

The Canucks indicated Sunday that Blueger had resumed skating, but he'll require a few days to rest after experiencing his setback. Assuming he's able to resume skating in the coming days, it seems as though he'll still be in the mix to return to game action sometime in late November or early December.