Blueger (lower body) is with the Canucks on their six-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Buffalo, according to Canucks Insider.

Blueger has been dealing with a long-term lower-body injury that has kept him out of the lineup since Oct. 19. It's unclear if he's close to returning to game action, but his presence on the team's road trip might be an indication that he's approaching full strength. The 31-year-old has appeared in just two games this season, producing a goal on two shots, three hits and three blocks.