Blueger (undisclosed) is considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.

Blueger sustained an injury late in Sunday's win over the Capitals, and it appears as though the issue will force him to miss at least one game. However, general manager Patrick Allvin said Monday that Brock Boeser (personal) is a "possibility" to suit up Tuesday, and Boeser would likely replace Blueger in the lineup against the Penguins. Assuming Blueger sits Tuesday, his next opportunity to play would be Thursday in Nashville.