Blueger (lower body) won't play Saturday against Toronto, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic.
Blueger might be an option to make his Vancouver debut Sunday against Montreal. He notched four goals, 16 points 85 shots on goal, 47 blocked shots and 71 hits in 63 games between Pittsburgh and Vegas last season.
More News
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Inches closer to return•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Still not skating•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Considered week-to-week•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Game-time decision versus Oilers•
-
Canucks' Teddy Blueger: Participates in practice•