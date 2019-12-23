Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Activated from IR
Demko (concussion) was activated from injured reserve Monday, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.
Demko was on injured reserve for just 10 days which is a good sign considering how unpredictable head injuries can be. The rookie netminder will back up Jacob Markstrom on Monday and should get back in action this weekend with Vancouver playing back-to-back games.
