Demko (groin) has been removed from injured reserve ahead of Monday's matchup with Dallas, per the NHL media site.
Demko hasn't been confirmed as the starter, so it's possible that he is just going to serve as the backup behind Collin Delia versus the Stars. Still, the netminder's activation off injured reserve should clear the way for him to retake the starting job the rest of the way, even with the Canucks long shots to secure a playoff spot.
