Demko turned aside 36 of 41 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Calgary on Friday.

Demko has allowed a staggering 11 goals on 72 shots over his last two outings. That's in stark contrast to Feb. 27-March 25, during which he posted an 8-3-0 record, 2.28 GAA and .922 save percentage in 11 appearances. Overall in 2022-23, Demko is 11-13-4 with a 3.37 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 28 outings.