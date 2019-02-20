Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Almost ready to practice
Demko (knee) might be nearing a return to practice, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.
Gaffar suspects Demko will be back at practice "in a couple of days," though it's worth noting that his string of absences have gone far beyond the initial 10-day estimate. Until the goalie prospect can get back on his feet, look for the Canucks to continue relying on Jacob Markstrom, with Marek Mazanec also an option to start now that he's settled his visa issues following a trade with the Rangers.
