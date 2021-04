Demko was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

The Canucks now have 14 players in the league's virus protocol. Their games have been postponed until April 8, but they could be pushed back even further due to the recent news. Demko hasn't played a game since signing his five-year, $25 million contract extension Wednesday. The 25-year-old has posted a .917 save percentage through 25 games this year.