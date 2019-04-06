Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Another strong individual outing

Demko made 34 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

The game was tied at ones until the half-way mark of the third period. Demko is the Orca's man of the future and he has performed exceptionally well of late. This was his third-straight game where his save percentage has been .943 or higher. The talent is real. So is Demko's fantasy value, although Jacob Markstrom remains under contract for one more season.