Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Another strong individual outing
Demko made 34 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis on Saturday.
The game was tied at ones until the half-way mark of the third period. Demko is the Orca's man of the future and he has performed exceptionally well of late. This was his third-straight game where his save percentage has been .943 or higher. The talent is real. So is Demko's fantasy value, although Jacob Markstrom remains under contract for one more season.
