Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Another strong individual outing

Demko made 34 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to St. Louis on Saturday.

The game was tied at ones until the half-way mark of the third period. Demko is the Orca's man of the future and he has performed exceptionally well of late. This was his third-straight game where his save percentage has been .943 or higher. The talent is real. So is Demko's fantasy value, although Jacob Markstrom remains under contract for one more season.

More News
Our Latest Stories