Demko made 31 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Demko played a strong game. He made a pair of strong saves on Steven Stamkos on a first period power play before Nick Paul shovelled in a rebound. And Demko had no chance on Nikita Kucherov's first goal -- he was screened by an army in front and didn't even catch a glimpse of the puck. Demko has put up several strong performances this year and appears to have shed the smell of last year's poor season.