Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Ascends to big club
Demko was recalled by the Canucks on Wednesday, Ben Birnell of the Utica Observer-Dispatch reports.
Demko has never played a game in the big league, but he has impressed for AHL Utica this season, posting a 2.50 GAA coupled with a .920 save percentage. This move is puzzling by the Canucks, as they've allowed just four goals over the last three games, winning each of those matchups. His first chance to slot into the lineup will be Thursday against the Flyers.
