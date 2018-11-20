Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Assigned to AHL affiliate

The Canucks reassigned Demko (concussion) to AHL Utica on Tuesday.

Demko began the season on non-roster injured reserve due to a concussion, but now that he's healthy, he'll take over as AHL Utica's starter. The 22-year-old netminder was a workhorse for the Comets last campaign, compiling a 25-13-4 record while registering a 2.44 GAA and .922 save percentage in 46 appearances. The 2014 second-round pick will hope to secure a permanent role with the big club during training camp next season.