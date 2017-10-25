Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Assigned to AHL affiliate
The Canucks assigned Demko to AHL Utica on Wednesday.
Vancouver's top goaltending prospect didn't receive any playing time during his brief stay with the big club, so it appears as though the Canucks simply wanted to give him a taste of life in the NHL before returning him to the minors. Demko's been fantastic for AHL Utica this season, posting a 3-1-0 record while recording a superb 1.26 GAA and .960 save percentage over four appearances, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in Vancouver later this campaign.
