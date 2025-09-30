Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Away from team for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
Demko (personal) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Vancouver has two preseason games left before the start of the regular season, and it remains to be seen if Demko will be available for those contests at this time. If the 29-year-old were to miss any time to start the regular season, Kevin Lankinen would serve as the clear-cut No. 1 option between the pipes.
