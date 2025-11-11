Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Back in action Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Demko (undisclosed) is scheduled to serve as the starting goaltender for Tuesday's home matchup against the Jets, per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.
Demko will return to the crease after a short-term absence due to an undisclosed injury. The 2014 second-round pick has a 5-4-0 record, 2.57 GAA and .912 save percentage over nine outings this season. The Jets have faltered lately, losing three consecutive games while netting a total of just two goals during their road trip out west. Demko is 6-7-0 with a .925 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA across 13 career appearances versus Winnipeg.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Not available against Colorado•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Won't dress Saturday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: In doubt for back-to-back•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Escapes Nashville with OT win•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Tending twine in Nashville•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Worst game of season so far•