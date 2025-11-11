Demko (undisclosed) is scheduled to serve as the starting goaltender for Tuesday's home matchup against the Jets, per Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Demko will return to the crease after a short-term absence due to an undisclosed injury. The 2014 second-round pick has a 5-4-0 record, 2.57 GAA and .912 save percentage over nine outings this season. The Jets have faltered lately, losing three consecutive games while netting a total of just two goals during their road trip out west. Demko is 6-7-0 with a .925 save percentage and a 2.35 GAA across 13 career appearances versus Winnipeg.