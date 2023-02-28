Demko will get the starting nod in Dallas on Monday, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Demko will return from a 35-game absence and make his first start since Dec. 1. Prior to his injury, the 27-year-old struggled with a 3.93 GAA and an .883 save percentage alongside a 3-10-2 record. He's been even worse on the road, going 2-5-1 with a 4.15 GAA.