Demko will draw the start for Thursday's Game 6 showdown against the Golden Knights, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Demko absolutely dominated filling in for the injured Jacob Markstrom (groin) in Game 5, stopping 42 of 43 shots en route to the victory in his first playoff start. Thursday will be Demko's second playoff start in his career, especially considering Tuesday's result, the 24-year-old shows no signs of shying away from the spotlight.
