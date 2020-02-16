Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Back in net Sunday

Demko will draw the home start for Sunday's game against Anaheim, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

The 23-year-old will return to the cage after he didn't appear in the past five games. Demko has been solid in his past five starts, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.76 GAA and .915 save percentage in that span. He'll draw a great matchup against a Ducks offense that ranks 29th in the league in goals per contest this campaign (2.47).