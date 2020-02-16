Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Back in net Sunday
Demko will draw the home start for Sunday's game against Anaheim, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.
The 23-year-old will return to the cage after he didn't appear in the past five games. Demko has been solid in his past five starts, going 3-1-1 along with a 2.76 GAA and .915 save percentage in that span. He'll draw a great matchup against a Ducks offense that ranks 29th in the league in goals per contest this campaign (2.47).
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Falls in shootout•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Looking to stay hot Sunday•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Sparkling effort against Blues•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Garners first start after break•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Rarely tested in win•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Making spot start Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.