Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Back on the bench Monday

Demko (knee) will dress and serve as backup goalie Monday against the Ducks.

The Canucks called their goalie prospect up earlier this year to be Jacob Markstrom's new backup, only to see him get injured after one appearance. With Markstrom around, Demko likely won't be called upon too much, but he should be ready to serve as the primary backup in Vancouver now.

