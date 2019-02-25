Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Back on the bench Monday
Demko (knee) will dress and serve as backup goalie Monday against the Ducks.
The Canucks called their goalie prospect up earlier this year to be Jacob Markstrom's new backup, only to see him get injured after one appearance. With Markstrom around, Demko likely won't be called upon too much, but he should be ready to serve as the primary backup in Vancouver now.
More News
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Almost ready to practice•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Expected to miss 10 days•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Placed on IR•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Returns home for further evaluation•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Dealing with injury•
-
Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Keeps perfect NHL record•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...