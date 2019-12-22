Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Back on the ice
Demko (concussion) participated in the Canucks morning skate.
There's still not timetable for his return, but being back on the ice is a good sign. This isn't Demko's first concussion, so the team will certainly not rush him back. Demko has a 7-4-1 record with a 3.00 GAA and .906 save percentage.
