Demko stopped 28 of the 31 shots he faced during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

Demko was given a 4-0 lead, and he was able to hold off the furious Capitals comeback just short of the finish line, earning his second straight win. The 29-year-old has seen plenty of shot volume; the 31 shots he faced was his third straight game seeing at least 30 shots on goal. His numbers through four starts are pretty good: 3-1-0 record, 2.03 GAA and a .922 save percentage.