Demko stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

It's hard to blame Demko for the outcome of this game, as the lone two goals he conceded were a shorthanded tally and a tip-in, and he also posted his second-best save output of the campaign. Through five starts, Demko owns an excellent .927 save percentage and a 2.24 GAA. His next chance to suit up will come against the Canadiens on Saturday, but it's unclear if he'll get the nod since Vancouver has been rotating goaltenders in the last few games.