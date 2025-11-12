Demko (lower body) is expected to be evaluated Wednesday and Thursday before a timetable for his recovery will be determined, per Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK.

Demko's current injury is a new issue that's unrelated to past injuries, including the undisclosed problem that resulted in him skipping Saturday's and Sunday's games against Columbus and Colorado, respectively. Assuming Demko misses time, Kevin Lankinen will probably get the bulk of the starts during Demko's absence, but Jiri Patera might end up getting into some games as well.