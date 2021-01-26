Demko allowed one goal on 36 shots in a 7-1 win over the Senators on Monday.

Demko struggled in his first three starts -- he allowed at least four goals each time -- but he was locked in Monday. Only Austin Watson got a puck behind Demko in this game. There's still a lot of work for the 25-year-old goalie to do before fantasy managers can regularly trust him. Demko should get another crack at the Senators on Thursday if head coach Travis Green continues to alternate his goalies, as Braden Holtby would play Wednesday.