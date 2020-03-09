Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Bested by Blue Jackets
Demko gave up two goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Demko has lost four of his last five starts, although Sunday was the first time he allowed fewer than three goals in that span. The 24-year-old goalie dipped to 12-10-2 with a 3.03 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 26 appearances. Expect Demko to continue to see most of the starts with Jacob Markstrom (lower body) out.
