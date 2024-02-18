Demko stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

The first period was scoreless, and the teams exchanged a pair of goals each in the second period. Demko wasn't able to fend off the Jets' top line in the final frame, which resulted in him taking just his third loss in 2024. The 28-year-old is at 30-10-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 41 starts this season. Demko will likely start one of the next two games as the Canucks embark on a three-game road trip. They have a back-to-back with games Monday in Minnesota and Tuesday in Colorado.