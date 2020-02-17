Play

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Bested by visiting Ducks

Demko allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-1 loss to Anaheim on Sunday.

Demko was making his first start since Feb. 2, and it didn't go so well for the 24-year-old, as Demko was victimized for five goals by the league's 29th-ranked offense. Perhaps a bit rusty, Demko never looked right in Sunday's game and will likely serve as Vancouver's backup Wednesday against the Wild. Though not confirmed, Jacob Markstrom figures to start versus Minnesota.

