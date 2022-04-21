Demko will tend the twine on the road versus Minnesota on Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Demko is undefeated in regulation in his previous seven appearances, sporting a 5-0-2 record, 2.35 GAA and .926 save percentage over that stretch. As long as the Canucks have an outside chance of securing a playoff spot, Demko figures to see the majority of the starts, especially with Jaroslav Halak (hand) sidelined.