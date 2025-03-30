Demko will defend the road net versus the Jets on Sunday, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Demko has won his last two outings, stopping 48 of 53 shots. He has posted a record of 8-6-3 with one shutout, a 2.82 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. Winnipeg ranks third in the league with 3.45 goals per game in 2024-25.