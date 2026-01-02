Demko will defend the home goal versus Seattle on Friday, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Demko will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak, allowing 13 goals on 105 shots. Demko is 8-8-0 with a 2.72 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 17 games this season. Seattle are 29th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.61 goals per game.