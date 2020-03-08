Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Between pipes Sunday
Demko will patrol the home crease for Sunday's home clash versus Columbus.
Demko has been decent in his past five starts, going 2-3-0 along with a 3.22 GAA and .902 save percentage over that span. He'll draw a solid matchup against a Blue Jackets offense that ranks 27th in the league in goals per game this season (2.58).
